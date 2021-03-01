N.J. Codifies Community College Scholarship Program

New Jersey students coming from families earning less than $65,000 will continue to be eligible to get a tuition-free education at the state’s community colleges after Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday making the Community College Opportunity Grant Program permanent, NJ.com reported. The program is a “last-dollar” program, meaning it covers tuition costs after a student uses all other grants and scholarships available. Murphy campaigned on establishing the program, which started in 2018, and included $27 million in funding for it in his most recent budget proposal.