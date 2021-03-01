Print

Title

N.J. Codifies Community College Scholarship Program

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 1, 2021
 
 

New Jersey students coming from families earning less than $65,000 will continue to be eligible to get a tuition-free education at the state’s community colleges after Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday making the Community College Opportunity Grant Program permanent, NJ.com reported. The program is a “last-dollar” program, meaning it covers tuition costs after a student uses all other grants and scholarships available. Murphy campaigned on establishing the program, which started in 2018, and included $27 million in funding for it in his most recent budget proposal.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Living Through the Pandemic
as an International Student
We Must Welcome International Students Again
Averting Catastrophe, or Not

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Sign of Progress
8 Questions that RNL’s Scott Jeffe Asked Us About Higher Ed After COVID
Vaccinate Against Cheating With Authentic Assessment
"Borrowers"
Race, Class, Power and Privilege

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Mount Holyoke abruptly announces closure of childcare center

Fayetteville State faculty criticize selection of chancellor who's backed school choice and Silent S

Lawrence raised money to meet students' full need but will need more to do so

Ferris State Fires Professor Over His Comments

Berkeley Provost Will Become Chicago President

Pandemic brings the end of deadlines in admissions

Global student survey focuses on mental health and financial and other pressures on students

Report: Students Think Value of College Declined

Guilford Names New Interim President, Second in a Year

Back to Top