States and Vaccines for Professors

By

Scott Jaschik
March 1, 2021
 
 

States continue to take very different positions on vaccines for professors and others who work at colleges.

In Connecticut, faculty groups are complaining about being left out -- as the state prioritized K-12 teachers, but not those in higher education.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp cited the age of college students to justify a similar position. “From our perspective, college and university employees are dealing with an older population. They have a lot of different options per the University System for the way they handle their classes, social distancing. With early care learning, if a parent doesn’t have a place to drop their child, they can’t go to work. And that does not allow them to protect their livelihood, care for their family and that’s why we included these early care teachers and staff,” said Kemp, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

But in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis has added "student-facing workers" in higher education, reported Colorado Public Radio. He acted at the request of 18 higher education leaders.

