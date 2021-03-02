Print

Title

Academic Minute: Black Girls and Women in Mathematics

By

Doug Lederman
March 2, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week: Viveka Borum Brown, associate professor in the department of mathematics, explores feelings of isolation among Black women majoring in math. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

