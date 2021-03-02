Bob Jones University Drops Mask Mandate

Bob Jones University, a Christian institution in South Carolina, has backed away from requiring face masks in classrooms, the Associated Press reported. Masks will still be required to enter buildings but can be taken off once students are seated and instruction has begun.

Mask mandates are ubiquitous across higher education both in South Carolina and around the country. The wearing of masks has been strongly recommended by public health officials when people are near one another or indoors together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

University officials said that the campus positivity rate has fallen 90 percent since the beginning of the semester and there have only been three cases in the student body of 3,000.