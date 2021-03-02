Title
Senate Confirms Cardona as Education Secretary
The Senate, as expected, on Monday confirmed Miguel Cardona to serve as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. The vote was 64 to 33.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Provision in COVID-19 relief bill would ease incentives for for-profits to target veterans
Criminal initiative targeting scholars who allegedly hid Chinese funding and affiliations comes unde
Common Application data show most applicants are not submitting test scores
St. Bonaventure president remembered as larger-than-life personality after long battle with COVID-19
The Single Biggest Equity Issue in Higher Education | Higher Ed Gamma
Modular Degrees | Confessions of a Community College Dean
New presidents or provosts: Anderson Belmont Washington Claremont Lincoln Coastal Pines Houston-Down
Texas Donors Threatened to Pull Gifts Over Fight Song
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »