Classes Resume at Central Piedmont Following Cyberattack

Classes resumed at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, N.C., after weeks of disruption due to a cyberattack.

The cyberattack was discovered Feb. 10, and several campus IT networks including email were shut down as a precaution. The college has shared few details about the attack, which is still under investigation, but said that ransomware was involved.

On-campus classes and online classes hosted in the Brightspace learning management system resumed Feb. 22. Classes hosted in the Blackboard learning management system had to be transferred to Brightspace and resumed Monday. Central Piedmont selected Brightspace as its learning management system in April 2020 and was in the process of phasing out Blackboard.

"Adapting classes to Brightspace will take some time, but our faculty members are resilient and will work to help our students complete the semester on time," the college said in an online statement. Some class materials hosted in Blackboard could not be recovered following the cyberattack, according to several media reports.