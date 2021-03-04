Print

Title

Academic Minute: Race and How We Understand Color

By

Doug Lederman
March 4, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week: Myra Greene, professor in the department of art and visual culture, explains one way that our perception of colors can have a big impact. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

