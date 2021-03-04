Print

ACE Names New Fellows

By

Scott Jaschik
March 4, 2021
 
 

The American Council on Education has named 52 new fellows. The fellows program, in which rising administrators are paired with a senior administrator at another college, is known for producing future provosts and presidents.

