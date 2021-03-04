Title
EAB Acquires Starfish and Will Be Provider of Intersect
EAB announced Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of Starfish from Hobsons.
It also announced that it has become the exclusive provider of the Intersect student recruitment platform. That platform will continue to be owned by PowerSchool.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Texas colleges review implications of executive order rescinding statewide mask mandate
In reversal, Mount Holyoke says it won't close childcare center
College students reluctant to discuss race, politics in the classroom before election
How should medical schools teach race?
Advice for coping and moving on when your job is eliminated (opinion)
UT Austin President ‘Categorically’ Rejects Hateful Emails
U of South Alabama Apologizes for Racist Halloween Photos
Why it's wrong to require students to keep their cameras on in online classes (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »