Title
Academic Minute: Benefits for Black Union Widows
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week: Brandi Brimmer, associate professor in the department of history, discusses how the Black widows of Union soldiers struggled to claim benefits after the Civil War. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
