Print

Title

Academic Minute: Benefits for Black Union Widows

By

Doug Lederman
March 5, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week: Brandi Brimmer, associate professor in the department of history, discusses how the Black widows of Union soldiers struggled to claim benefits after the Civil War. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Self-Plagiarism, Fraud and iThenticate: A Complicated Relationship
Talk to Us, Please! We Really Are Here to Help!
Dropping the Ball

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Followup on Fall Planning
An Ultra-Sophisticated Language AI Shows the Way Toward Better Writing Assessment
Systems Can -- and Must -- Build Better Pathways to Prosperity
Cabin Fever
3 Questions for Swati Carr, Research Fellow at Extension Engine
Planning for Fall

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

John Carroll U dramatically alters terms of tenure

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Resources on avoiding self-plagiarism are scarce and problematic (opinion)

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

Northwestern President Plans Departure

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Narrowing Enrollment Pipeline Pressures Roman Catholic Colleges

Geisel Name Will Stay on Dartmouth's Medical School

Back to Top