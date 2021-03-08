Print

Title

Academic Minute: GameStop and Platform Finance

By

Doug Lederman
March 8, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Daniel H. Neilson, assistant professor of economics at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, examines the fallout from the recent stock-buying frenzy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education Systems and the Big Rethink
Self-Plagiarism, Fraud and iThenticate:
A Complicated Relationship
Talk to Us, Please! We Really Are Here to Help!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Good News from Washington?
Yes, Higher Ed Needs to Talk About ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’
Followup on Fall Planning
An Ultra-Sophisticated Language AI Shows the Way Toward Better Writing Assessment

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

NACAC creates commission to look at the admissions process, with a focus on race

Strategies for effective humanities recruitment

Federal Student Aid COO resigns; FAFSA has technical difficulties

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Senate approves $40 billion for colleges

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Senate Passes Bill Targeting Confucius Institutes

How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)

Back to Top