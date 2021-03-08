Title
Boulder Police Break Up Large Party Without Social Distancing
Boulder, Colo., police broke up a large party Saturday night, Prairie Mountain Media reported. The party attracted 800 people -- many of them University of Colorado students -- without social distancing or face masks. Three police officers suffered minor injuries.
The university said in a statement, “We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene. We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
NACAC creates commission to look at the admissions process, with a focus on race
Strategies for effective humanities recruitment
Federal Student Aid COO resigns; FAFSA has technical difficulties
A professor gives three reasons why he doesn't allow cellphones in his classes (opinion)
Senate approves $40 billion for colleges
Reimagining the new post-pandemic roles university systems can play (opinion)
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
Controversial accreditor ACICS's federal recognition likely to be revoked again
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »