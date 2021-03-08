Print

Title

Boulder Police Break Up Large Party Without Social Distancing

By

Scott Jaschik
March 8, 2021
 
 

Boulder, Colo., police broke up a large party Saturday night, Prairie Mountain Media reported. The party attracted 800 people -- many of them University of Colorado students -- without social distancing or face masks. Three police officers suffered minor injuries.

The university said in a statement, “We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene. We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property.”

