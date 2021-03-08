Title
Creighton Basketball Coach Suspended for Racially Insensitive Speech
Creighton University, a Jesuit institution in Nebraska, suspended head men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott March 4, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The suspension comes after McDermott used what university described in a statement as “deplorable language” while he was speaking with players last week.
In a March 2 statement posted to Twitter, McDermott wrote that he told players after losing a game, “I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.” In the statement McDermott said he is “deeply sorry” for using the analogy and that he made an “egregious mistake.” McDermott accepted his suspension in a later tweet, writing that he “made a mistake and I own it.”
The university is considering further sanctions against McDermott, its athletic director, Bruce Rasmussen, said in a statement posted to Twitter. A separate university statement said that though the incident “was out of character for Coach McDermott, in no way does it diminish the fact that his remark was hurtful to many and has absolutely no place in the Creighton community.”
I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/tE6thM1aRc— Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) March 2, 2021
