Print

Title

Bowling Green Student Dies After Fraternity Event

By

Greta Anderson
March 9, 2021
 
 

Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University sophomore, died Sunday following an alleged fraternity hazing incident three days earlier, NBC News reported.

Foltz was a new member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter at Bowling Green and attended a fraternity initiation event Thursday, NBC News reported. The fraternity chapter was temporarily suspended by the university and by Pi Kappa Alpha’s international headquarters for alleged hazing activity, according to statements from both entities.

“The university mourns his tragic loss and shares in his family and friends’ sorrow,” a BGSU statement said.

Local police are leading an investigation into Foltz’s death, and the university is conducting a student conduct investigation, said a campuswide email from President Rodney Rogers and Joe Whitehead, provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs.

Bowling Green officials also suspended Greek life activities across the campus on Saturday, including new member intake and social events. University staff members will work with fraternity and sorority chapters “to provide for increased accountability and to ensure hazing has no place at Bowling Green” before activities resume, Rogers and Whitehead said in their email.

“Let us be clear: We recognize that not all students involved in Greek life are contributing to hazing,” the email said. “We value our students engaged in Greek life and the home that they have found in their organizations, and we wish for a community that includes a vibrant fraternity and sorority life. Hard work lies ahead. We need to come together to demand better, and this is just the start.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Ensuring an Equitable Recovery for Latinos
Higher Education Systems and the Big Rethink
Self-Plagiarism, Fraud and iThenticate:
A Complicated Relationship

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Staying Connected
Higher Ed's Future at the Intersection of Learners and Employers
A Sense of Place in Virtual Space
Academic Staff and the Question of Post-Pandemic Autonomy
What to Do About Cybersecurity
Good News From Washington?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

President Biden tells Education Department to examine Title IX rules

Coursera IPO filing reveals a company successfully monetizing MOOCs

Only 32 Borrowers Have Ever Qualified for Income-Driven Repayment

Accreditor Places Wheeling University on Probation

Cornel West Leaving Harvard -- Again

Supreme Court rules 8-1 in favor of students who sued Georgia Gwinnett College over restrictive spee

Federal Student Aid COO resigns; FAFSA has technical difficulties

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Back to Top