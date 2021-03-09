Bowling Green Student Dies After Fraternity Event

Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University sophomore, died Sunday following an alleged fraternity hazing incident three days earlier, NBC News reported.

Foltz was a new member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter at Bowling Green and attended a fraternity initiation event Thursday, NBC News reported. The fraternity chapter was temporarily suspended by the university and by Pi Kappa Alpha’s international headquarters for alleged hazing activity, according to statements from both entities.

“The university mourns his tragic loss and shares in his family and friends’ sorrow,” a BGSU statement said.

Local police are leading an investigation into Foltz’s death, and the university is conducting a student conduct investigation, said a campuswide email from President Rodney Rogers and Joe Whitehead, provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs.

Bowling Green officials also suspended Greek life activities across the campus on Saturday, including new member intake and social events. University staff members will work with fraternity and sorority chapters “to provide for increased accountability and to ensure hazing has no place at Bowling Green” before activities resume, Rogers and Whitehead said in their email.

“Let us be clear: We recognize that not all students involved in Greek life are contributing to hazing,” the email said. “We value our students engaged in Greek life and the home that they have found in their organizations, and we wish for a community that includes a vibrant fraternity and sorority life. Hard work lies ahead. We need to come together to demand better, and this is just the start.”