Cornel West Leaving Harvard -- Again

Cornel West will leave Harvard University, he announced Monday on social media and in an interview with The Boycott Times. West previously said he’d leave Harvard if it continued to deny him tenure. Harvard responded that tenure was beyond the scope of his recent performance review. This will be the second time West leaves Harvard; he left for Princeton University in 2002 following a dispute with Harvard’s then-president Lawrence Summers.

I am blessed to announce with my dear brother Mordecai Lyon of The Boycott Times that I am moving from Harvard to Union Theological Seminary in New York City! Our struggle for truth & justice continues with style & smiles! @TheBoycottTimes @mordecailyon https://t.co/9I9BSn66fD — Cornel West (@CornelWest) March 8, 2021

West is heading to Union Theological Seminary, where he has previously taught. He will hold the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Chair. Reverend Dr. Serene Jones, seminary president, said in a statement that West “lives and breathes the values that Union aims to instill in all of the future leaders, scholars, ministers, and activists we educate. His esteemed legacy of engaging the most pressing problems facing our world -- including racism, poverty, sexism, and so much more -- is an inspiration to all, and illustrates the power of faith to create profound change.”