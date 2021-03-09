Title
Cornel West Leaving Harvard -- Again
Cornel West will leave Harvard University, he announced Monday on social media and in an interview with The Boycott Times. West previously said he’d leave Harvard if it continued to deny him tenure. Harvard responded that tenure was beyond the scope of his recent performance review. This will be the second time West leaves Harvard; he left for Princeton University in 2002 following a dispute with Harvard’s then-president Lawrence Summers.
I am blessed to announce with my dear brother Mordecai Lyon of The Boycott Times that I am moving from Harvard to Union Theological Seminary in New York City! Our struggle for truth & justice continues with style & smiles! @TheBoycottTimes @mordecailyon https://t.co/9I9BSn66fD— Cornel West (@CornelWest) March 8, 2021
West is heading to Union Theological Seminary, where he has previously taught. He will hold the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Chair. Reverend Dr. Serene Jones, seminary president, said in a statement that West “lives and breathes the values that Union aims to instill in all of the future leaders, scholars, ministers, and activists we educate. His esteemed legacy of engaging the most pressing problems facing our world -- including racism, poverty, sexism, and so much more -- is an inspiration to all, and illustrates the power of faith to create profound change.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
President Biden tells Education Department to examine Title IX rules
Supreme Court rules 8-1 in favor of students who sued Georgia Gwinnett College over restrictive spee
Coursera IPO filing reveals a company successfully monetizing MOOCs
Only 32 Borrowers Have Ever Qualified for Income-Driven Repayment
Cornel West Leaving Harvard -- Again
Federal Student Aid COO resigns; FAFSA has technical difficulties
Accreditor Places Wheeling University on Probation
8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
Academic Staff and the Question of Post-Pandemic Autonomy | Learning Innovation
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »