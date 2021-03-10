Title
2 Charged With Helping International Students Trick Their Way Into Top Colleges
Yi Chen and Yixin Li have been charged by federal prosecutors with running businesses in Southern California that charged foreign students thousands of dollars for “guaranteed” admission to a college that would lead to the issuance of an F-1 student visa. Students used the service, prosecutors said, to gain admission to such places as New York University, Columbia University, Boston College and several University of California campuses. To secure admission, the companies prepared application packages that used bogus or altered transcripts, and they hired people to impersonate the prospective student to take standardized tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language.
They have been charged with conspiracy, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. They are also named in various counts of fraud and misuse of visas, permits and other documents, an offense that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Chen and Li are each charged with one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence that would run consecutively to any other prison term imposed in the case.
Li’s lawyer, Victor Sherman, said his client runs a legitimate business and will plead not guilty. The government is “making this sound like it’s the crime of the century," Sherman told the Los Angeles Times.
Chen has pleaded not guilty.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New Common App data show that in admissions, the rich get richer
New documents reveal strained relationship between U System of Ga. and dorm operator Corvias during
Les Miles Out at Kansas After LSU Allegations Became Public
Coursera IPO filing reveals a company successfully monetizing MOOCs
UT Austin finds no racist intent behind 'Eyes of Texas' alma mater that football players protested
COVID-19: A moment for women in STEM?
More presidents may be leaving, but will their colleges be ready for it? (opinion)
Kettering University Cuts 6 Programs
2 Charged With Helping International Students Trick Their Way Into Top Colleges
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »