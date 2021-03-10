Print

Title

2 Charged With Helping International Students Trick Their Way Into Top Colleges

By

Scott Jaschik
March 10, 2021
 
 

Yi Chen and Yixin Li have been charged by federal prosecutors with running businesses in Southern California that charged foreign students thousands of dollars for “guaranteed” admission to a college that would lead to the issuance of an F-1 student visa. Students used the service, prosecutors said, to gain admission to such places as New York University, Columbia University, Boston College and several University of California campuses. To secure admission, the companies prepared application packages that used bogus or altered transcripts, and they hired people to impersonate the prospective student to take standardized tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language.

They have been charged with conspiracy, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. They are also named in various counts of fraud and misuse of visas, permits and other documents, an offense that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Chen and Li are each charged with one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence that would run consecutively to any other prison term imposed in the case.

Li’s lawyer, Victor Sherman, said his client runs a legitimate business and will plead not guilty. The government is “making this sound like it’s the crime of the century," Sherman told the Los Angeles Times.

Chen has pleaded not guilty.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Student Connection Challenge
Another Wave of Presidential Departures?
Ensuring an Equitable Recovery for Latinos

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thinking About Chegg’s CEO Prediction That 25 Percent of Colleges Could Go Out of Business
Staying Connected
Higher Ed's Future at the Intersection of Learners and Employers
A Sense of Place in Virtual Space
Academic Staff and the Question of Post-Pandemic Autonomy
What to Do About Cybersecurity

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New Common App data show that in admissions, the rich get richer

New documents reveal strained relationship between U System of Ga. and dorm operator Corvias during

Les Miles Out at Kansas After LSU Allegations Became Public

Coursera IPO filing reveals a company successfully monetizing MOOCs

UT Austin finds no racist intent behind 'Eyes of Texas' alma mater that football players protested

COVID-19: A moment for women in STEM?

More presidents may be leaving, but will their colleges be ready for it? (opinion)

Kettering University Cuts 6 Programs

2 Charged With Helping International Students Trick Their Way Into Top Colleges

Back to Top