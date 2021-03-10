Title
Academic Minute: Wastewater and COVID-19
Today on the Academic Minute: Neha Mittal, postdoctoral associate in the department of bioinformatics and genomics at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, discusses one useful (if not pretty) way to track COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
