Title
Hackers Target University of Texas at El Paso
The University of Texas at El Paso is scrambling to restore its IT networks following the discovery of a possible cyberattack last week.
Few details have emerged about the attack, but as of Tuesday, the university’s website and email services were still off-line and in-person classes canceled.
Students and faculty were instructed to communicate via Blackboard. On social media, however, some students shared that they had been unable to successfully log in to the learning management system and access assignments. The university has stressed that no students will be penalized for missing deadlines as a result of IT outages.
“Early Friday morning, UTEP detected an unauthorized and potentially malicious intrusion in our on-campus network,” the university said in a statement on its Facebook page Sunday. “Following our standard procedures, we immediately turned off all of our campus systems and have been working throughout the weekend to test and bring each system back online after checking it thoroughly.”
The university will share more information as it checks systems and reactivates them, it said.
