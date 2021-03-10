Print

Title

Kettering University Cuts 5 Programs

By

Emma Whitford
March 10, 2021
 
 

Kettering University will cut more than a third of its programs, MLive reported.

The university will not accept any new majors in the applied math, applied biology, applied physics, biochemistry and chemistry programs after fall 2021, Robert McMahan, president of the university, said in a letter.

The five programs enroll 77 students, more than half of which are seniors. The university will still offer the courses those students need to complete their degrees. In total, the university enrolls about 1,800 undergraduate students.

Now the small private university in Flint, Mich., will refocus on engineering and computer science, which make up six of its 13 existing majors. Those majors contribute 50 percent of the university’s annually awarded credit hours, and service courses for those majors account for 40 percent of annually awarded credit hours.

“I did this out of a desire to not add additional stress on you or our community as we were adapting to the COVID-19 crisis, including pivoting immediately to entirely new modes of virtual services delivery in every unit across the university,” McMahan wrote in the letter. “We, like the rest of higher education, will not be going back to the way it was before. It is therefore incumbent upon us to think creatively and plan carefully for our future.”

