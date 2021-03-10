Title
Kettering University Cuts 5 Programs
Kettering University will cut more than a third of its programs, MLive reported.
The university will not accept any new majors in the applied math, applied biology, applied physics, biochemistry and chemistry programs after fall 2021, Robert McMahan, president of the university, said in a letter.
The five programs enroll 77 students, more than half of which are seniors. The university will still offer the courses those students need to complete their degrees. In total, the university enrolls about 1,800 undergraduate students.
Now the small private university in Flint, Mich., will refocus on engineering and computer science, which make up six of its 13 existing majors. Those majors contribute 50 percent of the university’s annually awarded credit hours, and service courses for those majors account for 40 percent of annually awarded credit hours.
“I did this out of a desire to not add additional stress on you or our community as we were adapting to the COVID-19 crisis, including pivoting immediately to entirely new modes of virtual services delivery in every unit across the university,” McMahan wrote in the letter. “We, like the rest of higher education, will not be going back to the way it was before. It is therefore incumbent upon us to think creatively and plan carefully for our future.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New Common App data show that in admissions, the rich get richer
New documents reveal strained relationship between U System of Ga. and dorm operator Corvias during
Les Miles Out at Kansas After LSU Allegations Became Public
UT Austin finds no racist intent behind 'Eyes of Texas' alma mater that football players protested
Coursera IPO filing reveals a company successfully monetizing MOOCs
COVID-19: A moment for women in STEM?
2 Charged With Helping International Students Trick Their Way Into Top Colleges
More presidents may be leaving, but will their colleges be ready for it? (opinion)
Thinking About Chegg’s CEO Prediction That 25 Percent of Colleges Could Go Out of Business | Learnin
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »