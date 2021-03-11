Print

Academic Minute: Women Working at Home

By

Doug Lederman
March 11, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Allison Weidhaas, associate professor in the department of communication and journalism at Rider University, explores why COVID has exacerbated the pressures on women as caregivers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

