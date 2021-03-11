Kansas to Pay Les Miles $2 Million

The University of Kansas will pay its former head football coach, Les Miles, nearly $2 million after the two sides negotiated a settlement agreement following the release of sexual misconduct accusations against Miles while he was at Louisiana State University.

Miles will be paid $1.99 million in monthly payments, according to KSNT. It’s about the amount he would have been paid if he continued working at Kansas through the end of the year, USA Today reported. The settlement between the university and football coach includes nondisparagement clauses.

Kansas officials didn’t fire Miles for cause, which might have allowed them to avoid paying him. They made that decision because they thought it was debatable whether the coach lied to them about whether he had anything of concern in his background. They also wanted to avoid a legal fight, USA Today reported.

The University of Kansas has indicated it did not know about the LSU allegations when it hired Miles in 2018. Its athletic director, Jeff Long, said Kansas performed multiple background checks on Miles and asked him about any concerning history.

“There come times when institutions and athletic programs and universities have to make tough decisions,” Long said, according to USA Today. “As I sought counsel from the university and the chancellor, we arrived at what we felt was in the best interest of the program and that was for us to mutually part ways with Les. To do that, we had to get to a certain amount of compensation.”

Kansas and Miles agreed to a split Monday, days after two reports by outside law firms were released covering parts of the football coach’s 2009-2016 tenure at LSU. Those reports contain multiple allegations against Miles, including that he attempted to kiss a female student in a car and suggested they go to a hotel together or visit his condo. They also included allegations from LSU’s director of football recruiting, who said she reported concerns about Miles to administrators but they were not acted upon.

Miles has denied the allegations in the reports.