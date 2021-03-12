Title
Academic Minute: Mental Health and College Satisfaction
March 12, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Caroline Brackette, associate professor in the college of health professions at Mercer University, examines how hidden mental health disabilities can affect college student satisfaction. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Most Popular
Georgetown terminates law professor for 'reprehensible' comments about Black students
University of Richmond students demand removal of white supremacist names from campus buildings
8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
Coursera IPO filing reveals a company successfully monetizing MOOCs
7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »