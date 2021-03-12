Title
Scranton President Dies of ALS Complications
By
The Reverend Scott Pilarz, president of the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, died this week of complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, at the age of 61.
Father Pilarz announced his diagnosis in 2018. He had been slated to step down May 31, according to the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.
He was both the 24th and 27th president of the university, first serving from 2003 to 2011. He then returned to the position in 2018.
The university announced Father Pilarz had died Wednesday in a letter from the chair of its Board of Trustees, James M. Slattery.
“Anyone who spent time with Father Pilarz experienced his humor, compassion and genuine humanity,” Slattery wrote. “He was a person for others in every sense, devoted to a life of service that exemplifies what it means to be a Jesuit and a priest.”
Father Pilarz was also president of Marquette University in Wisconsin from 2011 to 2013 and president of Georgetown Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., from 2014 to 2018.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Most Popular
Georgetown terminates law professor for 'reprehensible' comments about Black students
University of Richmond students demand removal of white supremacist names from campus buildings
New presidents or provosts: Central Alabama Fisk Herzing Holy Cross Knox La Verne Scranton Sheridan
8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »