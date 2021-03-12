Scranton President Dies of ALS Complications

The Reverend Scott Pilarz, president of the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, died this week of complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, at the age of 61.

Father Pilarz announced his diagnosis in 2018. He had been slated to step down May 31, according to the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

He was both the 24th and 27th president of the university, first serving from 2003 to 2011. He then returned to the position in 2018.

The university announced Father Pilarz had died Wednesday in a letter from the chair of its Board of Trustees, James M. Slattery.

“Anyone who spent time with Father Pilarz experienced his humor, compassion and genuine humanity,” Slattery wrote. “He was a person for others in every sense, devoted to a life of service that exemplifies what it means to be a Jesuit and a priest.”

Father Pilarz was also president of Marquette University in Wisconsin from 2011 to 2013 and president of Georgetown Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., from 2014 to 2018.