Print

Title

Syracuse Fraternity Cleared of Racism Claims by N.Y. Judge

By

Greta Anderson
March 12, 2021
 
 

A New York Supreme Court judge ruled Thursday that Syracuse University unfairly suspended a fraternity chapter, Alpha Chi Rho, after a friend of a fraternity member allegedly harassed a Black student in 2019, according to a court order.

The incident was reported at the height of racial unrest on Syracuse’s campus in November 2019 and was part of a series of incidents that caused Black students to lead a weeks-long sit-in in a university building. A friend of an Alpha Chi Rho member was accused of harassing a Black student, which he denies. The friend was not a Syracuse student or a member of the fraternity, and the incident did not occur on campus, the ruling said.

The university’s student conduct board found that the Alpha Chi Rho chapter was responsible for the harassment and suspended the chapter for one year, according to the ruling by Scott DelConte, a New York Supreme Court justice for Onondaga County. A Syracuse official then rejected the chapter’s appeal, “claiming that there was an implied ‘expectation’ in the university’s policies that fraternities would be held responsible for the actions of their guests,” DelConte wrote.

“Alpha Chi Rho did nothing wrong,” he wrote, adding that the Syracuse decision to suspend the fraternity “must be annulled as arbitrary.”

In a statement to Syracuse.com, the university said it disagrees with the judge’s ruling.

“Students and student organizations are responsible for the conduct of the guests they bring to campus,” the statement said. “We will not tolerate hate on our campus -- not from our community members and not from their guests. We will continue to hold the hosts of guests accountable, especially when their actions jeopardize the safety and well-being of our students.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Following the Traces
Seeing Clearly the Blurred Boundaries
Can’t Afford Not To

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
What Have We Learned During the Pandemic?
Building Trust
1 Year Ago
To Support Today’s Transfer Students, Take a Hard Look at State Policy
The Coursera IPO and Why Every University Should Publish an S-1

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Most Popular

Georgetown terminates law professor for 'reprehensible' comments about Black students

University of Richmond students demand removal of white supremacist names from campus buildings

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

Corruption in Ukraine’s Medical Universities | The World View

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

College Pages

Back to Top