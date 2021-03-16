200 Layoffs Planned at City College of San Francisco

City College of San Francisco issued preliminary layoff notices this month to 163 faculty members and 34 administrators, the San Francisco Examiner reported. The college’s Board of Trustees reportedly approved the layoffs across 39 departments and services that are facing additional cuts as the college stares down a $33 million budget deficit this year. Students, professors and staff members are now protesting the planned layoffs, saying they’ll ultimately hurt students.

“These cuts will devastate not only our faculty members and their families, but tens of thousands of students who rely on City College as a vital lifeline,” Mary Bravewoman, professor of math and vice president of the American Federation of Teachers-affiliated faculty union, told the Examiner. “Our students need more opportunities, not fewer.”

City College’s administration said in a statement that it stands “in solidarity with our college community that the funding model for community colleges must change.” The college also said it’s “deeply committed to meeting our student needs while making the changes needed to balance our budget and maintain our accreditation. We call on our labor partners, our elected representatives, and the San Francisco community to work with City College through this financially difficult time.”