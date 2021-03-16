Post U Completes American Sentinel Deal

Post University has completed its acquisition of American Sentinel University, it said Monday, six weeks after the deal was announced.

The acquisition won approval from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education, the New England Commission on Higher Education and two nursing accreditors, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. It includes a business American Sentinel owned that offers virtual nursing simulations and clinicals and is sold to health-care institutions for use in nursing certifications.

American Sentinel, an entirely online operation based in Denver, enrolled about 1,400 undergraduates and 1,300 graduate students in 2019, according to federal data. Post, based in Waterbury, Conn., enrolls about 15,000 students, mostly online. The postacquisition institution creates the brand of the American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University in Connecticut.