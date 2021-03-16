Title
Post U Completes American Sentinel Deal
By
Post University has completed its acquisition of American Sentinel University, it said Monday, six weeks after the deal was announced.
The acquisition won approval from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education, the New England Commission on Higher Education and two nursing accreditors, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. It includes a business American Sentinel owned that offers virtual nursing simulations and clinicals and is sold to health-care institutions for use in nursing certifications.
American Sentinel, an entirely online operation based in Denver, enrolled about 1,400 undergraduates and 1,300 graduate students in 2019, according to federal data. Post, based in Waterbury, Conn., enrolls about 15,000 students, mostly online. The postacquisition institution creates the brand of the American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University in Connecticut.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Most Popular
Tribal colleges report pandemic-related challenges around mental health, persistence and internet ac
State higher ed funding flat thanks to federal stimulus influx
Oregon State President's Future in Jeopardy Amid LSU Fallout
With face-to-face peer tutoring decimated by the pandemic, universities turn to new tools, times and
Faculty should avoid always assuming the worst about administrators (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »