Print

Title

Analysis: Esports Teams Are Male-Dominated

By

Greta Anderson
March 18, 2021
 
 

About 88 percent of scholarships for varsity college and university esports programs are awarded to male students, according to a recent analysis conducted by the Associated Press. About 90 percent of roster slots on these teams were also held by males, an AP report about the findings said.

The AP looked at the rosters of 27 public institutions with varsity esports teams that belong to the National Association of Collegiate Esports, a nonprofit organization that provides resources, governance and competition structure for college esports. The wide gender gap on the teams exists despite the fact that 41 percent of gamers nationwide are female, according to the Entertainment Software Association.

The AP report suggested that the disparities between male and female students on rosters and in scholarship awards could create legal problems for institutions under Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination at federally funded institutions.

Colleges with varsity esports teams have largely been able to sidestep the gender equity requirements that apply to athletics programs because esports is typically not housed in the institutions' athletics departments and is not regulated by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the report said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Focus on Critical Feeling
Yes, Student Reviews of Classroom Teaching Have Value
A Perfect Storm, a Perfect Partnership Opportunity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Death to Silos
Connecting the Dots: Scaling Remediation Reform to Promote Equitable Transfer Student Success
What’s the Most Useful Feedback You Ever Received After a Class Observation?
The Most Important (Non-Major) Course I Ever Took
Electric Cars, Home Solar and Low-Cost Online Graduate Programs
Reimagining the Campus Experience

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Most Popular

Oregon State places president on probation over ties to LSU sexual misconduct scandals

Trump's diversity training ban finds new life -- in Iowa

Boise State suspends diversity course for 1,300 students

Mills College, Long Struggling, to Close

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

College Pages

Back to Top