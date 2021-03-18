Analysis: Esports Teams Are Male-Dominated

About 88 percent of scholarships for varsity college and university esports programs are awarded to male students, according to a recent analysis conducted by the Associated Press. About 90 percent of roster slots on these teams were also held by males, an AP report about the findings said.

The AP looked at the rosters of 27 public institutions with varsity esports teams that belong to the National Association of Collegiate Esports, a nonprofit organization that provides resources, governance and competition structure for college esports. The wide gender gap on the teams exists despite the fact that 41 percent of gamers nationwide are female, according to the Entertainment Software Association.

The AP report suggested that the disparities between male and female students on rosters and in scholarship awards could create legal problems for institutions under Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination at federally funded institutions.

Colleges with varsity esports teams have largely been able to sidestep the gender equity requirements that apply to athletics programs because esports is typically not housed in the institutions' athletics departments and is not regulated by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the report said.