Title
Liberty University Center Cuts Ties With Second Namesake
Liberty University’s Falkirk Center, which was established in 2019 and quickly became what The New York Times described as “the de facto headquarters of evangelical Trumpism,” is rebranding itself after ending its affiliation with the men who were the namesakes of the conservative think tank. The Times reported that the evangelical Virginia university decided last fall not to renew the contract of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who founded the center along with the university’s former president, Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned from the presidency last August amid allegations of sexual impropriety. The center will be renamed the Standing for Freedom Center.
