Student Financial Need Greater in Second Year of Pandemic

Twenty-eight percent of college students experienced job loss and nearly one-quarter are receiving unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic continues to damage their financial security, according to a new survey of about 11,000 students published today by Course Hero, a course material sharing website.

More than 60 percent of the students surveyed in mid-February said food and rent were their top two financial needs, according to an overview of the survey results. This finding represents an increase from Course Hero’s COVID-19 impact survey last year, which found that nearly 50 percent of students were in need of money for food and rent.

Students are also in greater need of funds for technology essential for online instruction, the overview said. About one-quarter of students said they need help paying for laptops or internet access, compared to nearly 18 percent who said this in March 2020.

Six percent of those recently surveyed said they have dropped out of college, and more than 40 percent reported some “change in plans” for their college education due to the pandemic, the overview said.