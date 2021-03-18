Print

Title

Student Financial Need Greater in Second Year of Pandemic

By

Greta Anderson
March 18, 2021
 
 

Twenty-eight percent of college students experienced job loss and nearly one-quarter are receiving unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic continues to damage their financial security, according to a new survey of about 11,000 students published today by Course Hero, a course material sharing website.

More than 60 percent of the students surveyed in mid-February said food and rent were their top two financial needs, according to an overview of the survey results. This finding represents an increase from Course Hero’s COVID-19 impact survey last year, which found that nearly 50 percent of students were in need of money for food and rent.

Students are also in greater need of funds for technology essential for online instruction, the overview said. About one-quarter of students said they need help paying for laptops or internet access, compared to nearly 18 percent who said this in March 2020.

Six percent of those recently surveyed said they have dropped out of college, and more than 40 percent reported some “change in plans” for their college education due to the pandemic, the overview said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Focus on Critical Feeling
Yes, Student Reviews of Classroom Teaching Have Value
A Perfect Storm, a Perfect Partnership Opportunity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Death to Silos
Connecting the Dots: Scaling Remediation Reform to Promote Equitable Transfer Student Success
What’s the Most Useful Feedback You Ever Received After a Class Observation?
The Most Important (Non-Major) Course I Ever Took
Electric Cars, Home Solar and Low-Cost Online Graduate Programs
Reimagining the Campus Experience

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Most Popular

Trump's diversity training ban finds new life -- in Iowa

Mills College, Long Struggling, to Close

Oregon State places president on probation over ties to LSU sexual misconduct scandals

Boise State suspends diversity course for 1,300 students

New Fund Aims to Help Colleges Pay for Merger Explorations

College Pages

Back to Top