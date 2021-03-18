Print

Title

University of Richmond Will Keep Controversial Building Names

By

Greta Anderson
March 18, 2021
 
 

University of Richmond leaders are standing firm on their decision to retain the names of a slave owner and a segregationist on campus buildings, despite threats by Black students to disaffiliate from the university if changes aren’t made.

Earlier this month, a coalition led by Black students demanded that the names of the Reverend Robert Ryland, a church leader and slave owner who helped found the university, and Douglas Southall Freeman, the segregationist and a former university trustee who was also an eugenicist, be removed from two campus buildings. The students gave the university an April deadline to do so and threatened to pull out of campus organizations and administrative task forces if the changes and other demands were not met.

In a statement sent Wednesday to students, alumni, faculty members and other members of campus, the university’s Board of Trustees said they “understand the disappointment and hurt” that students are feeling due to their previous decision to retain the buildings' names, but removing them would be “inconsistent with the pursuit of our educational mission.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Focus on Critical Feeling
Yes, Student Reviews of Classroom Teaching Have Value
A Perfect Storm, a Perfect Partnership Opportunity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Death to Silos
Connecting the Dots: Scaling Remediation Reform to Promote Equitable Transfer Student Success
What’s the Most Useful Feedback You Ever Received After a Class Observation?
The Most Important (Non-Major) Course I Ever Took
Electric Cars, Home Solar and Low-Cost Online Graduate Programs
Reimagining the Campus Experience

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Most Popular

Oregon State places president on probation over ties to LSU sexual misconduct scandals

Trump's diversity training ban finds new life -- in Iowa

Boise State suspends diversity course for 1,300 students

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

New Fund Aims to Help Colleges Pay for Merger Explorations

College Pages

Back to Top