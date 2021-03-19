Title
Academic Minute: Health Risks of Skin Lightening
March 19, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Rokeshia Renné Ashley, visiting assistant professor in the department of communication at Florida International University, explores why many women still use chemical products to lighten their skin. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
