House Passes Dream Act

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 19, 2021
 
 

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 229 to 197 Thursday in favor of the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which provides a path to permanent residency for young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. as children, as well as for individuals who hold temporary protected or deferred enforced departure status due to unsafe conditions in their home countries. CNN reported that nine Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the bill, which many believe has a slim chance of receiving enough Republican support to reach a filibuster-proof margin of 60 votes in the U.S. Senate. Universities and many higher education groups have lobbied hard for years for an immigration pathway for Dreamers, a group that includes many college students and young alumni.

