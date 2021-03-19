Print

Title

Richmond Students Continue to Call for Building Name Changes

By

Greta Anderson
March 19, 2021
 
 

A coalition of Black students at the University of Richmond calling for the names of a slave owner and a segregationist to be removed from campus buildings has moved up their deadline for demands to be met in response to university leaders’ refusal to change the names.

According to a statement provided by coalition leaders Thursday, they and other students, faculty and staff members who support the coalition will disaffiliate, or stop participating in campus organizations and administrative groups, by March 25 if the building names are not changed. The coalition’s previous deadline was set for April. The students will “refuse to work for a university that does not work for us,” the statement said.

“Though we appreciate the discussion and movement surrounding our second and third demands (expanded academic accommodations and increased mental health support), the Board of Trustees’ position on not removing building names is a non-starter,” the statement said.

