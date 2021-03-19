Senators Reintroduce Bill to Track Student-Level Outcomes

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday introduced into the new Congress the College Transparency Act, which would remove the federal ban on a student-level data system.

Republican senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Tim Scott of South Carolina and Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island reintroduced the legislation, which had gained support from more than half the members of the 117th Congress by the time it completed its work last year.

The legislation, which many public colleges and universities support but many private nonprofit college officials oppose, would provide national data on student outcomes such as enrollment, completion and postcollege earnings across colleges and majors. Supporters of the measure say it would securely protect the privacy of individual students; critics of the legislation have historically cited concerns about student privacy as one reason they oppose it.