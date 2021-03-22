Print

Academic Minute: Ethical AI

Doug Lederman
March 22, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Selmer Bringsjord, professor of cognitive science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, examines whether artificial intelligence should be used in weapons. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

