Oregon State Board Again Considering Action on President

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees is set to meet Tuesday to discuss action regarding President F. King Alexander. Earlier this month, the law firm Husch Blackwell released a report detailing the mishandling of sexual misconduct at Louisiana State University, including incidents that occurred while Alexander was president and chancellor there.

Alexander has faced sharp criticism from students and faculty, who have called for him to resign. On Wednesday, the board voted not to terminate Alexander, but to put him on probation until June 1. The board is also launching an independent review of Alexander’s time at LSU and at OSU. On Thursday, the Faculty Senate voted no confidence in the president and the Board of Trustees, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported, although the vote had not been finalized as of Thursday.

Last week, Alexander released a video message, apologizing and saying he would work to rebuild trust.

“I hear and acknowledge that you feel that I betrayed you as your university president,” he said in the statement. “I understand that my position requires more from me to do everything I can to ensure the university is free of sexual violence and violence of all forms. I know that there was more I could have done at LSU given the power of my office and the expectation of community members. As university president, I should have sought every opportunity to hold others accountable.”

He then said he would be launching an investigation of support programs for survivors of sexual misconduct at OSU and evaluating staffing for those programs.