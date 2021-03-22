Pa. Faculty Union Slams Chancellor Over Remark on Dissolving the System

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties released a statement saying they are concerned about a remark made by Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

During a March 18 Senate budget appropriations hearing, Greenstein said, “Unless we figure this out, I will be recommending to the board that we come back to the Senate next year with a legislative package to dissolve the system, because if we continue to go down this path, what you’re going to see is that cross-subsidization is going to drain all of us.” The comment was said as part of an exchange between Greenstein and Pennsylvania state senator Joe Pittman about the value, profitability and sustainability of PASSHE universities.

APSCUF released the following statement from its president, Jamie Martin: “Words matter, and the chancellor’s words about dissolving the State System were reckless and irresponsible. Despite the chancellor’s later insistence that he was not making a threat, we are incredulous that he would bring up such a radical, explosive possibility -- and I am certain that many of our members perceived it as a threat. The chancellor should be a leader and advocate for higher education in Pennsylvania, but his suggestion only creates fear, uncertainty and mistrust for students, their families, faculty, coaches, staff and Pennsylvania residents. His detrimental testimony crossed a line, and we are shocked, appalled and outraged.”

Martin said she met with APSCUF chapter presidents and will be calling an emergency meeting of the executive council to discuss action.