U San Diego Professor Investigated for Anti-China Blog Post

Lilah Burke
March 22, 2021
 
 

A University of San Diego law professor is under investigation for using racially charged rhetoric in a blog post, CBS 8 reported. The Asian Pacific American Law Student Association and the USD School of Law Student Bar Association are calling on officials to fire the professor, Thomas Smith.

In a March 10 blog post about COVID-19, Smith wrote, “If you believe that the coronavirus did not escape from the lab in Wuhan, you have to at least consider that you are an idiot who is swallowing whole a lot of Chinese cock swaddle.”

He later updated the post with a note: “It appears that some people are interpreting my reference to ‘Chinese cock swaddle,’ as a reference to an ethnic group. That is a misinterpretation. To be clear, I was referring to the Chinese government.”

USD officials said they do not condone racist language and the incident is under review. The Asian Pacific American Law Student Association released a list of several demands, CBS 8 reported. In addition to Smith’s firing, they included giving students the right to opt out of his class and a reporting system “for students to access when there is offensive conduct by faculty or staff at USD.”

