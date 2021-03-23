Private Wisconsin Institutions Explore Partnership

Two institutions in Wisconsin are exploring a partnership that could be centered on administrative, academic and co-curricular activities.

Ripon College and Marian University announced the creation of a joint working group made up of administrators, faculty members, staff members, trustees and students, KFIZ reported. The president of Ripon, Zach Messitte, said a merger is not on the table.

“I’m hopeful that the joint group will find areas where, by working together, we might be able to enhance our respective institutions,” Messitte said, according to KFIZ.

Ripon is a private liberal arts college located in Ripon, Wis., about 20 miles outside of Fond du Lac, which is where Marian University is located. Marian is a Roman Catholic institution. Ripon enrolls about 800 students, while Marian enrolls about 1,200.

The working group is expected to issue recommendations this summer.