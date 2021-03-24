Print

Title

Academic Minute: A Quantum Computer in Every Home?

By

Doug Lederman
March 24, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Ji Ung Lee, professor of nanoscale engineering at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, examines one path to everyone having quantum computers in their homes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

