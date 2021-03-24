Title
Academic Minute: A Quantum Computer in Every Home?
March 24, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Ji Ung Lee, professor of nanoscale engineering at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, examines one path to everyone having quantum computers in their homes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Law Dean to Retire After ‘Slaveholder’ Comment
- Advice for humanizing classrooms and practicing antiracist pedagogy (opinion)
- NCAA faces pivotal moment in 2021
- What Surprised Me Most?: The Unkillable ZoomU | Learning Innovation
- The benefits of peer tutoring and how to develop an effective program (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »