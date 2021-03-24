Cyberattack on Maricopa Community Colleges Delays Classes

A cyberattack on the Maricopa Community College District in Arizona has disrupted the start of the spring semester.

Classes at the 10 colleges in the community college district were supposed to resume this week after spring break but have been delayed until March 29. The spring semester will be extended by one week, to May 22.

The hack was discovered March 16, and IT staff members took several systems off-line in order to restore them safely. In a statement Monday, the district said it continues to investigate the attack and outages are still impacting email, student learning applications and Google Tools.

“We have not found any evidence that any student information, such as social security numbers, educational information or financial data, was compromised at this time,” said the statement.

The district said it will implement new security controls as it brings systems back online. Instructions will be provided to students, faculty members and staff members in the coming days.