How Arts Candidates Are Viewing Admissions Season

A survey of high school students interested in studying theater, music, dance, film and visual arts found that 71 percent of high school juniors and seniors and parents are fearful that the student will not get accepted to their top-choice college or not get into any college at all. Eighty-nine percent applied to or plan to apply to test-optional colleges; however, 75 percent of high school juniors and seniors did still take or plan to take the SAT or ACT, and 82 percent of those students report they will submit their scores. The survey also found that 64 percent of high school juniors and seniors do not think college is worth the cost if they cannot attend classes in person, versus just 54 percent of parents with college-bound students.

Halley Shefler, CEO and founder of ArtsBridge (which works with such students and conducted the survey) and the former dean of enrollment for the Boston Conservatory, said, "Families’ concerns this year are understandably amplified and also different from a typical year and the typical student. The inability to visit colleges in person (roughly 16 percent of students and their parents got the chance to do so, though fortunately that is quickly changing this spring) is one obvious new concern, but it’s an important one. For most families, college represents the largest single financial investment a family will ever make in its child(ren). For arts applicants, the inability to visit colleges affected auditions, interviews, visits to facilities like studios and practice rooms and in-person portfolio reviews -- all of which had to be moved entirely online and exacerbated students’ worries about getting in."