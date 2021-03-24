How COVID-19 Affected OER Adoption: The Key Podcast

Awareness of open educational resources surged during the pandemic -- but adoption of the free, openly licensed textbooks and curricular material plateaued. Why, and what are the implications for textbook affordability and the OER movement going forward?

This week's episode of the Key podcast explores that terrain, featuring:

Jeff Seaman of Bay View Analytics, author of a recent report on the status of OER in the year of the pandemic.

Robbie Melton, professor of educational administration at Tennessee State University and an advocate for the use of open resources at historically Black colleges.

Jorgo Gushi, a student at Quinsigamond Community College and a member of an OER advisory committee in Massachusetts.

Listen to the podcast and find out more about The Key here.