Republican Leaders Call for Keeping Trump Title IX Regs

Two ranking Republican members of congressional education committees wrote to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Tuesday, advocating for the U.S. Department of Education to maintain Trump administration regulations that changed how colleges and universities handle sexual misconduct on campus.

Representative Virginia Foxx, Republican leader of the House Education and Labor Committee, and Senator Richard Burr, Republican leader of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, both of North Carolina, said the regulations balance protections for sexual misconduct survivors and due process rights for accused students under Title IX, the law prohibiting sex discrimination at institutions that receive federal funding.

Foxx and Burr argued that the Trump administration’s regulations were “a much needed change” from previous guidance issued under President Barack Obama.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order earlier this month directing Cardona to consider “suspending, revising, or rescinding” the regulations issued under the previous education secretary, Betsy DeVos. Advocates for women and survivors of sexual assault have urged Biden to restore protections that they argue were stripped away by the Trump-era Title IX regulations.