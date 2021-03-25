Print

Academic Minute: After-School Academics Amid Remote Learning

By

Doug Lederman
March 25, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Pawan Dhingra, professor of American studies at Amherst College, discusses whether after-school education is helping or hindering children in this era of remote learning. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

