Title
Pulse Podcast: Michael Chasen of Class Technologies
March 25, 2021
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features a conversation with Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class Technologies.
He and Rodney Murray, The Pulse's host, discuss the company's adaptation of Zoom to add teaching and learning tools.
Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
- New presidents or provosts: Chicago Dominican Lawrence LeTourneau Missouri Western Richmond SLU
- 7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
- 8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
- Judge Sides With University in Dispute With Methodist Church
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »