Title
Academic Minute: Wastewater and COVID-19 on Campus
March 26, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Brian Mailloux, professor in environmental science at Barnard College, explores the use of wastewater to track COVID-19 on campuses. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Alumni speak out after Lee president affirms Christian university’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues
- The problems with an increasingly dominant definition of anti-Semitism (opinion)
- Iowa President to Retire Earlier Than Expected
- Author discusses his new book on 'the engaged scholar'
- Friday Fragments | Confessions of a Community College Dean
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »