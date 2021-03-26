Print

Academic Minute: Wastewater and COVID-19 on Campus

By

Doug Lederman
March 26, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Brian Mailloux, professor in environmental science at Barnard College, explores the use of wastewater to track COVID-19 on campuses. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

