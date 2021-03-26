Print

Iowa President to Retire Earlier Than Expected

Emma Whitford
University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld will retire earlier than anticipated, requiring the Board of Regents to appoint an interim president, The Gazette reported. He plans to leave the university May 16, just weeks after the board hopes to have finished its search for a new president but likely before the new president's tenure begins.

Harreld announced in October his plan to retire two years before his five-year contract expired. In his initial announcement, he said he would stay at the university until a successor is in place or until the board asked him to leave.

He will not remain at the university as an employee or consultant after he retires, which would have allowed him to collect $2.33 million in deferred compensation.

