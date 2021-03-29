Print

Academic Minute: Foster Care Youth and College Aspirations

Doug Lederman
March 29, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week: Sarah Jones, assistant professor of counselor education, discusses the resiliency of students who grew up in foster care. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

