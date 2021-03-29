Title
Academic Minute: Foster Care Youth and College Aspirations
March 29, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week: Sarah Jones, assistant professor of counselor education, discusses the resiliency of students who grew up in foster care. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »