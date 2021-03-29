Print

Harvard Punishes Professor for Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Scott Jaschik
Harvard University has punished a professor who gave the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while facing sex abuse charges, an office on campus. The university barred Martin Nowak, a mathematics professor, from starting new research centers or advising students for at least two years, the Associated Press reported.

Nowak said in a statement he is "humbled to be able to return to my work at Harvard and immerse myself once again in this most remarkable of academic communities. While I have always been grateful to anyone who would support my research, I regret the connection I was part of fostering between Harvard and Jeffrey Epstein and the hurt that it has caused."

